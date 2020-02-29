Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $3.99 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 320,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 26,872 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 241,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.52. 54,844,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,411,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.