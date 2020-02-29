Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $304,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.27. 33,649,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,370,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

