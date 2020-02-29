Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $354,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.1% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.38. The company had a trading volume of 42,698,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,248,204. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $158.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

