Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 21,021 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,021 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $120,579,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 38,695,152 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92.

