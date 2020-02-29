Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 63,300 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.4% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,299,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,191,000 after purchasing an additional 497,586 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 142,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.79. 1,809,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,947. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

