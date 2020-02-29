Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 9,836 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.7% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.24. 119,009,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,461,367. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

