Shengkai Innovations (OTCMKTS:VALV) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Shengkai Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:VALV) fell 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 4,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 9,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Shengkai Innovations (OTCMKTS:VALV)

Shengkai Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes ceramic valves for industrial use in the People's Republic of China. The company provides ceramic valves in various categories, including gate, ball, back, adjustable, cut-off, and special valves. It also offers various services related to industrial ceramic valves consisting of manufacture, installation, and maintenance of general industrial ceramic valves, as well as the design and manufacture of a range of non-standard ceramic valves.

