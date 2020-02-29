Short Interest in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Rises By 10.6%

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,500,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 30th total of 14,920,000 shares. Currently, 34.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

CRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in California Resources by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in California Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in California Resources by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,864. The stock has a market cap of $279.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 4.55. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.15 million. California Resources had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

