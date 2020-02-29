Short Interest in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Drops By 12.7%

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the January 30th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

Shares of CI traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,465,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,564. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.81 and its 200-day moving average is $184.49. Cigna has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $8,158,631 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,552,310,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,347,000 after acquiring an additional 229,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cigna by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after acquiring an additional 714,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,067,000 after acquiring an additional 139,718 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

