Short Interest in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Decreases By 31.4%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the January 30th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 750,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,542. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $502.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.