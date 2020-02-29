Short Interest in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Drops By 22.0%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 609,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 30th total of 780,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. 222,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,460. The stock has a market cap of $387.29 million and a P/E ratio of -9.36. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.49%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TUFN. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 125.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

