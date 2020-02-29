Short Interest in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expands By 10.2%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the January 30th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TUP. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

TUP traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,581,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,374 shares in the company, valued at $267,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 962.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 489.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.