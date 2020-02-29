Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

SLGN traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.63. 777,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60. Silgan has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 4,705.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,294 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1,423.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 300,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,191,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,060,000 after purchasing an additional 231,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 175,138 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

