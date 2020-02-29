Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 503,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,911. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.86. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $51.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 82.73% and a negative return on equity of 2,512.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $236,869.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $720,247.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,027 shares of company stock worth $4,745,295 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,771,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,459,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 433,416 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,823,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,140,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 55.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 600,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 213,402 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.