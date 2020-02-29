Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Short Interest Down 47.4% in February

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the January 30th total of 98,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,850,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SI traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,555. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

SI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

