South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded South State from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.00.

SSB traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.12. 340,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,599. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.34. South State has a 1 year low of $63.91 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.15 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that South State will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in South State by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in South State by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in South State by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in South State by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in South State by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

