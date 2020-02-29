Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBSI. ValuEngine raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 260,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,638. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 56.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $23,380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.