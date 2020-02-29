Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-$4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.01. Southwest Gas also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.75-4.00 EPS.

Shares of SWX traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.68. 614,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,658. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $64.01 and a 52-week high of $92.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 55.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

