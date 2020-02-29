SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.55

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.55 and last traded at $49.45, with a volume of 332664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

