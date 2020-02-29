Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Receives $66.60 Average PT from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th.
In related news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser purchased 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,625,038 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SPB stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. 890,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,299. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
