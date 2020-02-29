Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Receives $66.60 Average PT from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser purchased 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,625,038 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

SPB stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. 890,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,299. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.