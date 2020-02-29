Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAVE. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,059. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Christine P. Richards bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,267,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,867,000 after buying an additional 25,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,603,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.8% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,191,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,255,000 after purchasing an additional 179,775 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 982,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

