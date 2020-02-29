Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.97 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) will report sales of $7.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Sprint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.07 billion and the lowest is $7.63 billion. Sprint reported sales of $8.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprint will report full-year sales of $32.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.65 billion to $32.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.62 billion to $32.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sprint.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on S shares. New Street Research upgraded Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.51.

Shares of S traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 43,294,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,816,808. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sprint has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

In related news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 842,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $843,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprint by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprint by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 72,068 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Sprint by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,514 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sprint by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sprint by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 631,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 66,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

