Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Sprint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.02. Sprint also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprint will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sprint.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sprint’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

S has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC raised shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

In related news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sprint during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,836,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,830,000 after buying an additional 495,041 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprint in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 43,294,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,816,808. Sprint has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

