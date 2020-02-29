Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $664.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) will report $664.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stars Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $693.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $624.40 million. Stars Group posted sales of $580.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stars Group.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stars Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. 2,435,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,205. Stars Group has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 482,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 412,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 119,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

