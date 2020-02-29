Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stars Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Shares of Stars Group stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.95. 2,435,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. Stars Group has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 150.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 109.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

