State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 260.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $27,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $206,390,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after buying an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 63.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after buying an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 868.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,397,000 after buying an additional 1,111,954 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $26,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.11. 5,514,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,875. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average of $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.