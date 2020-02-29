Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Releases Earnings Results

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $364.17 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

Shares of NYSE SPLP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 5,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.99 million, a PE ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 0.65. Steel Partners has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $14.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23.

In other news, Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein bought 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 844,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,139,064. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

