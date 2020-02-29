Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STML. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stemline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

STML stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.02. 716,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,998. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

In related news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 24,642 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $158,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,767 shares of company stock worth $617,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

