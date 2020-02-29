Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NASDAQ:SBT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,806. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 598,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 490,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 202,540 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 105,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

