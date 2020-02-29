Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from to in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,483. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,160,000 after purchasing an additional 248,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after acquiring an additional 398,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after acquiring an additional 57,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 895,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

