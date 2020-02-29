Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SFIX. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.43.

SFIX stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $24.03. 2,827,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 92.43, a P/E/G ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,039,561.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,774.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,071 shares of company stock worth $8,657,131. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 52.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

