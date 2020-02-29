Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SSYS. ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Stratasys to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,437. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $824.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Stratasys has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $30.60.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Stratasys by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 40,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,183,000 after acquiring an additional 659,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stratasys by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Stratasys by 10.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

