Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Strategic Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of STRA stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.38. 464,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,897. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $122.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,224,000 after acquiring an additional 589,773 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 673,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,982,000 after acquiring an additional 172,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $18,866,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $13,141,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.