Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s share price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.85, approximately 2,419,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,403,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

SNSS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 5,938,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

