Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.20.

SGRY traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 602,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,262. The stock has a market cap of $854.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.68. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 64.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 74,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

