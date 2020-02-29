Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
SGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.20.
SGRY traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 602,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,262. The stock has a market cap of $854.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.68. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09.
About Surgery Partners
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
