Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRHC. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.26.

TRHC stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.17. The stock had a trading volume of 698,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,954. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.47. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $417,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,343,135.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $168,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,315.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,991 shares of company stock worth $3,609,024 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 326,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 54,225 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

