Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the January 30th total of 9,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,388,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,476. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,415,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $388,786,000 after purchasing an additional 399,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,139,698 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $300,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,402 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,454,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $147,100,000 after buying an additional 610,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,261 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,581,000 after buying an additional 80,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,440,082 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $92,779,000 after purchasing an additional 252,557 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.