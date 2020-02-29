Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $3.82. Tarena International shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 1,499,033 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tarena International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.
Tarena International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEDU)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.
