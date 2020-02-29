TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Analysts expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. TD Ameritrade reported sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,654,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,043. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. TD Ameritrade has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $57.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

