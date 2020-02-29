Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $163,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $10.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,010,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,754. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.48. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $148.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

