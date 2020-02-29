Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. 23,664,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,750. The company has a market cap of $897.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 527.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $9,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,533,853 shares in the company, valued at $134,965,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tellurian by 379.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 135,075 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 84,767 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 18.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 80,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tellurian by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 42,746 shares during the last quarter. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

