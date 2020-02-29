Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,333. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,280,093.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,888 shares of company stock valued at $11,488,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $833,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 152.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 61.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after buying an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $10,928,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,043,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

