Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $56.03. 1,957,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,414. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

