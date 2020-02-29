TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 478,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,534. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 385.71%.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $83,406.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $67,620.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,441 shares in the company, valued at $992,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after acquiring an additional 410,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 605,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

