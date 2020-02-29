TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 2,451,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,138. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 6,258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,521,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,611 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,880,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 984.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,706 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,655,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 389.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 793,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 631,210 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.