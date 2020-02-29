TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.
TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 2,451,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,138. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.
Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.