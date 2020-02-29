TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the January 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TSU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.03. 2,079,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,234. TIM Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1259 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 2,823.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,829 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,045,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 279,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 35.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 263,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 73.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 158,081 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 38.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 93,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TIM Participacoes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

