Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 182.15% and a negative net margin of 201,488.91%.

Shares of Tocagen stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,959. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. Tocagen has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $38.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.78.

Get Tocagen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.