TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Down 10.3% in February

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the January 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSE TSLX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.62. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 61.47%. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 12.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.
TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile
TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
