TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

TransMedics Group stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,259. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.33. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,022,541.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 839.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

