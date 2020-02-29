Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.13.

Tribune Publishing stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 156,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tribune Publishing has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

